Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.3% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.