Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.0% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,391,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,986 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,372,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $610,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,291,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $636,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,341 shares of company stock valued at $17,324,749. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $276.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,634. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.17. The stock has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $360.10.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.