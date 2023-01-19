Spectrum Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,827 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.70. 5,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,774. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

