Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 11,562 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Spectrum Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,562 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,495. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

