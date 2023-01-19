Spectrum Management Group LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TLH stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.04. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,525. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $144.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.33.

