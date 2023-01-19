Spectrum Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,946 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 601,076 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9,921.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,853,000 after acquiring an additional 459,862 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 247.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 147,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,991,000 after acquiring an additional 136,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,307. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $112.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.24.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.