Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

