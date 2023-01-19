Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 2.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,930,000 after buying an additional 560,394 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,909,000 after acquiring an additional 177,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $4.24 on Thursday, reaching $210.49. 16,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.94 and a 200-day moving average of $205.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

