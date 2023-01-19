Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Buys 1,562 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores makes up about 2.6% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Casey’s General Stores worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Benchmark increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.59. 1,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $249.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

