Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 74.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Hexcel by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HXL stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,521. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $65.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

