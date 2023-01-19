Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Raises Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics accounts for 2.9% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Arrow Electronics worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,686,000 after acquiring an additional 54,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.2 %

ARW stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.45. 1,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,923. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $132.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average of $106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.