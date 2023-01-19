SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:SPI opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. SPI Energy has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter.
SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.
