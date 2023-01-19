SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPI Energy Trading Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ:SPI opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. SPI Energy has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPI. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPI Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

