Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Short Interest Down 32.4% in December

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SRC. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.00. 21,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,413. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirit Realty Capital

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,515,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $39,698,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after purchasing an additional 818,594 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

