SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Short Interest Update

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the December 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SRH Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of STEW stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 46,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,980. SRH Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.
SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
Further Reading
