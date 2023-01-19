SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Short Interest Update

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the December 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of STEW stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 46,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,980. SRH Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

About SRH Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

(Get Rating)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.