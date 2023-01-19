STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Down 6.6%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.80 and last traded at $66.01. Approximately 14,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,202,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

