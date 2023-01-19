Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 417.6% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Standard Bank Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SGBLY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,054. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. Standard Bank Group has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.91.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Bank Group (SGBLY)
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
- 3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.