Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Trimmed by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.01. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

