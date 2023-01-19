Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.83.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.01. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

