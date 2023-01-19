Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Shares Down 6.3%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 200,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 208,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Starco Brands Trading Down 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

