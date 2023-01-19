STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $133.69 million and approximately $920,248.92 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00005103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

