State Street (STT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STT opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $103.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,117,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,867,000 after acquiring an additional 348,782 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 594,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,167,000 after acquiring an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.61.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

