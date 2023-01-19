Status (SNT) Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $95.07 million and $3.90 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,746,740 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

