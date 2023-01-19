Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 72,183 shares.The stock last traded at $108.50 and had previously closed at $109.89.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Stepan’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $222,089.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,074.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 53,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

