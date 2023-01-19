Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 135 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,911 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7 %

NOC traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $449.07. 14,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $520.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.