Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 5,500 Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Annovis Bio worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth $113,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth $142,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the third quarter worth $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 120.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANVS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $13.02. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,987. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82.

Annovis Bio ( NYSE:ANVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. Equities analysts forecast that Annovis Bio, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

