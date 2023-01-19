Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.44. 913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.96. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.