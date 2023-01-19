Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Invests $2.32 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after buying an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,786 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MDY stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $458.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,118. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $506.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455.04 and its 200-day moving average is $443.51.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

