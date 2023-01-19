Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 2.6% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 167,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.52. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

