Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 265 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

GLD stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.86. 124,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,888. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.