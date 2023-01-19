Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 475 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

ENB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.33. 26,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,875. The company has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

