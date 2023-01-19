Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 297 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,127 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $2,866,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.65. 49,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,960. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

