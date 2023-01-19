Stifel Firstegy Comments on Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cathedral Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.35 to C$2.30 in a report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.80 price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of CET stock opened at C$1.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$300.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$107.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.00 million.

Insider Activity

In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell bought 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$55,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$60,000.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

