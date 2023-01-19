STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STM. Susquehanna assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($52.17) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.30.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.29. 4,138,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,183. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics



STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

