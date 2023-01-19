Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 19th (ACGL, AON, CB, CINF, CNCE, HIG, MMC, QSR, SIGI, WRB)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 19th:

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities to a market perform rating.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating on the stock.

