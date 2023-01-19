Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 19th (ACGL, AON, CB, CINF, CNCE, HIG, MMC, QSR, SIGI, WRB)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 19th:

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Get Arch Capital Group Ltd alerts:

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities to a market perform rating.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.