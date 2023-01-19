Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Flex Call Options (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,373 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 116% compared to the typical volume of 2,021 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $1,734,074. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $82,769,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,052,000 after buying an additional 1,831,251 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $30,272,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flex by 114.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,509,000 after buying an additional 1,327,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flex has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $25.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. Analysts expect that Flex will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

