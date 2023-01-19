Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 15,010 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 24,507% compared to the average daily volume of 61 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Washington University bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,399. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a market cap of $581.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.57 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.59% and a negative return on equity of 171.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

