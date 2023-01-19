StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of AKTX opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.61.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
