StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Performance
Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 million, a P/E ratio of 168.90 and a beta of 0.60. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
