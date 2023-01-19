StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 million, a P/E ratio of 168.90 and a beta of 0.60. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in AstroNova by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in AstroNova by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

