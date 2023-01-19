StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of AAME opened at $2.63 on Monday. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.32%.
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
