StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of AAME opened at $2.63 on Monday. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

Atlantic American Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.