StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.92 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
