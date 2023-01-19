StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

