StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.43.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
