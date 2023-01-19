StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWKGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.