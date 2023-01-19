StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

