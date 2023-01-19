StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SIF opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

