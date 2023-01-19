StockNews.com Downgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to Sell

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James cut shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Banner Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.32. 209,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,418. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Banner has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $75.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Equities analysts predict that Banner will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 350.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Banner by 831.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 54.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

