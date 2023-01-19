StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Coffee has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 186.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.