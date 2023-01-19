StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Symbolic Logic has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Featured Articles

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

