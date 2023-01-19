StockNews.com Lowers TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $718.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $696.67.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $672.11 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $691.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $630.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

