Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 3,489 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after buying an additional 56,970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VBR stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $163.93. 309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,280. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

