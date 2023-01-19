Stone Point Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 135,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,312. The company has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average of $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.45.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

