Stone Point Wealth LLC Buys 1,585 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 107,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,547,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 890.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.68. 866,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

